Goodwin has advised Armira on the financing of its partnership with Osypka AG, an esteemed provider of innovative medical technology. Osypka AG, founded in 1977 by Prof. Dr. Peter Osypka, is recognized for its advanced products in interventional and pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery. The company also excels in offering technically sophisticated turnkey CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) solutions, especially in the fields of electrically active implants and neurostimulation. With a commitment to improving global healthcare quality, Osypka AG has built a reputation for technical excellence and patient care.

Armira, based in Munich, is an investment holding company that focuses on direct equity investments in medium-sized, profitable family businesses and resilient growth companies across the DACH region, Northern Italy, and beyond. Armira is supported by a select base of entrepreneurs and families, providing both capital and strategic support with a long-term outlook. The team involved in the deal was led by Winfried M. Carli and Daniel Wagner, along with Folko Moroni, Philipp Lauer, and Rina Omura from Munich. Additionally, Rebecca Stöcklein and Felix Krüger from Frankfurt contributed, while Kevin Grumberg from New York and Carlos Martinez from Los Angeles also played significant roles.