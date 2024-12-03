Goodwin advises Armira on financing deal

Global law firm Goodwin has successfully advised Armira Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG (‘Armira’) on the acquisition financing for a majority stake in INTEC Industrie-Technik GmbH & Co. KG (‘INTEC’). The deal marks a significant step for Armira in its strategic investment portfolio, securing a majority interest in INTEC, a prominent independent engineering services provider.

INTEC, a highly regarded, owner-managed company, operates across the aviation, marine, and automotive sectors. Known for its hardware independence and manufacturer neutrality, INTEC offers flexible and optimal technology solutions tailored to the needs of its premium clients.

Based in Munich, Armira is an investment holding company specialising in direct equity investments in profitable family businesses and growth companies within the DACH region, Northern Italy, and beyond. Armira is backed by a select group of families, entrepreneurs, and capital sources with a long-term investment horizon, focusing on building trusted partnerships.

Goodwin’s transaction team was led by partner Winfried M. Carli and associate Daniel Wagner, with counsel Andreas Breu, associate Jakob Lutzenberger, and transaction lawyer Rina Omura, all from the firm’s Private Equity and Finance practice in Munich. The team also included partner Oded Schein and associate Philipp Lauer from Goodwin’s Tax team in Munich.

This financing deal highlights Goodwin’s expertise in advising on complex acquisition transactions and reflects Armira’s continued growth and commitment to investing in successful, high-quality businesses.