Goodwin advises Accompio on acquisition financing

Goodwin, a global law firm, has announced its role in advising accompio GmbH, a portfolio company of EOS Partners GmbH, on the financing of its acquisition of r-tec IT Security GmbH. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance accompio’s cyber security service offerings in response to the increasing demand for robust security solutions amid rising cyber threats.

With over 25 years of expertise, r-tec specializes in IT security, focusing on the design and operation of security solutions, early detection of security incidents, and defense strategies across various environments, including IT, operational technology (OT), cloud, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company is well-regarded for its comprehensive cyber defense strategies, which empower clients to respond swiftly to potential attacks.

Accompio itself is a prominent IT services platform, offering services in secure modern workplace, DevSecOps, and secure data and cloud solutions. The company currently holds full stakes in several firms, including mod IT Services GmbH and proficom GmbH, among others.

EOS Partners, known for its long-term investment approach in midmarket companies within the DACH region, aims to accelerate growth and enhance efficiency by leveraging its industry expertise, strategic knowledge, and extensive network.

The Goodwin transaction team was led by Munich partner Winfried M. Carli and Frankfurt associate Marius Garnatz, with contributions from associate Rebecca Stöcklein and senior transaction lawyer Anna Zoth, all specializing in Private Equity and Finance.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for accompio, positioning it to better address the escalating challenges in the cyber security landscape and reinforcing its competitive edge in the market.