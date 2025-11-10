Aampere is at the forefront of simplifying the resale of used electric vehicles through its innovative digital fast-sale solution. By aiming to create a circular economy for electric mobility, the company is committed to fostering both environmental and economic sustainability. Aampere's efforts are particularly significant as they contribute to the electrification of Europe and support the shift towards more climate-friendly mobility.

The new funding will enable Aampere to accelerate its product development, enhance its team, and boost its market presence across Europe. With this strategic move, Aampere sets out to establish itself as the leading digital platform for trading used electric vehicles throughout the continent.

The financing round was spearheaded by Trind Ventures, an early-stage investor from Estonia that is recognised for backing fast-scaling digital platforms. Additional support came from Gimic VC and several accomplished business angels from the mobility sector. The Goodwin legal team that assisted Aampere was led by counsel Silvio McMiken, with associate Tobias Schulz also playing a vital role, both working in the Private Equity division.