Goodwin advised easybill GmbH on financing; White Peaks Capital acted as sole lende

Founded in 2007, easybill has established itself as the market leader in electronic invoicing and everyday business operations, catering to nearly 20,000 customers. The company specializes in providing an easy-to-use SaaS solution for sole entrepreneurs, small businesses, and e-commerce merchants, helping them automate sales processes, accelerate payment collections, and comply with regulatory requirements.

LEA Partners, an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm founded in 2002, focuses on investing in transformative technology companies. Based in Karlsruhe, one of Europe's largest technology clusters, LEA Partners has advised on investments in more than 70 companies, supporting founders and executives with hands-on growth expertise to achieve market leadership.

The Goodwin transaction team, led by Munich partner Winfried M. Carli and Frankfurt associate Marius Garnatz, included Munich transaction lawyer Rina Omura (all Private Equity/Finance) as well as Munich-based tax experts, partner Oded Schein and associate Philipp Lauer. This team's expertise was instrumental in facilitating the financing arrangement for easybill, further supporting its growth and market presence.