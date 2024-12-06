Goodwin advise space tech startup

Global law firm Goodwin has advised an investor consortium consisting of Plural Platform, Balderton Capital Growth, NGP Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners on their participation in the $160 million Series B funding round for The Exploration Company (TEC), a Franco-German space startup.

TEC is focused on the development, manufacture, and operation of reusable and refillable spacecraft aimed at supporting space stations and exploration. Their mission is to make space exploration more affordable, modular, and sustainable.

The consortium members bring a diverse range of expertise and focus areas to the table. Plural Platform is an early-stage investment fund that backs visionary founders in Europe, with a mission to support ambitious founders transforming industries through technology. Balderton Capital Growth is a multistage venture firm with two decades of experience in scaling tech companies, from Seed to IPO, across sectors like AI, fintech, and digital health. NGP Capital, based in Palo Alto, California, invests in B2B companies within enterprise, software, and industrial technology sectors. Bessemer Venture Partners, founded in 1911, is a renowned venture capital firm based in Redwood City, California, with a broad portfolio that spans software, cloud tech, cryptocurrency, and healthcare industries.

The Goodwin team advising the consortium was led by partners Sebastian Walczak and Dr. Jan Schinköth, with support from a global team across multiple sectors, including private equity, tax, antitrust & competition, tech & life sciences, and global trade.

This successful funding round will further accelerate TEC's efforts to revolutionise the future of space exploration with their innovative, reusable spacecraft technology.