Goldsmiths students challenge staff cuts

Students at Goldsmiths, University of London, are preparing to take legal action against the institution in response to widespread staff redundancies and module cancellations that they argue breach their contracts as students. The legal claim, which is expected to be launched soon, centers around the university's recent decisions that have dramatically altered the academic landscape for many students.

The situation arose after Goldsmiths initiated a series of cost-cutting measures across 10 departments, including English and Creative Writing, History, and Psychology. These measures involved significant staff reductions, with some faculty members opting for voluntary severance, others accepting enhanced redundancy packages, and many facing reductions in working hours. As a result, numerous modules have been canceled, and students are finding themselves unable to study the subjects or with the professors they initially enrolled for.

This upheaval has particularly affected doctoral students, some of whom now need to seek external supervision to complete their studies. Students argue that these unexpected changes violate the terms of their student contracts, which they entered into under the assumption that the advertised modules and staff would be available throughout their courses.

The University and College Union (UCU) branch at Goldsmiths, represented by law firm Leigh Day, is backing the students' claims. They argue that the university’s actions not only constitute a breach of contract but also infringe on the rights of students as consumers. The UCU and students believe that the quality of education has been severely compromised, with a significantly diminished workforce leading to a degraded learning environment.

Goldsmiths began a collective consultation on the planned redundancies in March 2024, stating that the cuts were necessary to ensure the university's financial stability. This move was part of a broader restructuring strategy announced in April 2024, which aimed to deliver "high-quality programmes" through a leaner academic model. However, students contend that they were not adequately informed about the extent of these changes and that the removal of modules and staff breaches the promises made to them when they enrolled.

Over 400 students from affected departments, including Anthropology, Educational Studies, Music, and Sociology, are part of the legal action. They are demanding that the university uphold its commitments or compensate them for the academic and financial disruption caused by these cuts.

Goldsmiths student Virginia Lazaro expressed the deep frustration felt by many, stating, "We are dismayed and outraged not only at the irresponsible actions of our management in the treatment of teaching staff but also in their complete failure to inform and appropriately consult students on such a massive academic restructure."

The Goldsmiths UCU branch added that the ongoing changes have already caused significant disruption, with the situation expected to worsen in the coming academic year. The union maintains that students have a "right and credible claim" to the quality and range of education they were promised.

Leigh Day partner Ryan Bradshaw, who is representing the students, emphasised the legal implications of the university’s actions. "The imminent redundancies at Goldsmiths mean that students partway through their studies will not be able to access the unique areas of study and quality of teaching they believed they were signing up for," Bradshaw said. He criticised the university for prioritising financial considerations over its legal obligations to both staff and students.

As the situation develops, Goldsmiths faces increasing pressure from both its student body and legal representatives to reconsider the scope of its restructuring plans and address the grievances of those impacted.