The Serious Injury Guide, a collaborative initiative between the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), the Forum of Insurance Lawyers (FOIL), and major insurers, marks its 10th anniversary this year. Launched in October 2015, the guide is designed to facilitate the effective handling of catastrophic personal injury claims, with damages exceeding £250,000, excluding clinical negligence and asbestos-related cases. As the guide celebrates a decade of impact, both APIL and FOIL are urging more law firms and insurers to become signatories.

APIL president Matthew Tuff highlighted the collaborative nature of the guide, stating, “When claimants and defendants agree to run a case under the guide, the process becomes one of collaboration, which benefits all parties, especially the injured person, who is placed at the centre of the process.” He elaborated on the positive experiences shared by those utilising the guide, noting that "working in this way is a little like taking a leap of faith and the feedback from those who have used the guide to run a claim is overwhelmingly positive."

Master Amanda Stevens of the King’s Bench Division also praised the guide, stating, “I am delighted to send my warm congratulations to APIL and FOIL on reaching the tenth birthday of the guide. Innovative ways of working towards dispute resolution, and changes in behaviours and attitude, as modelled throughout the guide, have produced some transformative outcomes for the lives of those who have been tragically impacted by very serious injury.”

Tuff further emphasised the guide's key principles, explaining that “regular updates, agreeing time frames and discussion between the parties at the earliest opportunity about effective rehabilitation are the cornerstones of the guide." He noted that prompt treatment is essential for better recoveries, often leading to reduced settlement costs. “That’s why we need more defendant and claimant firms to sign up to use the Serious Injury Guide in appropriate cases: this is the gold standard for settling catastrophic injury claims,” he said.

Morgana Everson from Axa Insurance provided further endorsement, commenting, “The stocktake under the Serious Injury Guide allows parties to park issues that they do not agree on, to pause and regroup, and work together to put the claimant at the centre of the claim.” Meanwhile, Richard Meggit from Accident Solicitors Direct added, “Using the Serious Injury Guide has meant we are able to put in place rehabilitation within days of being instructed. This benefits the seriously injured client and accelerates their recovery.”

As the guide continues to evolve, its advocates hope to see an increase in participation, ensuring that more injured individuals benefit from its collaborative approach