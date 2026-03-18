The Global Fraud Summit, hosted by the United Nations in Vienna on 16 - 17 March, saw the launch of a pivotal initiative to combat overseas scammers targeting the British public. At this summit, the UK, along with INTERPOL, introduced Operation Shadow Storm, a new global taskforce that aims to leverage the intelligence capabilities of INTERPOL’s 196 member countries. This initiative is designed to dismantle criminal operations particularly prevalent in South East Asia, where a significant share of global fraud originates.

As the summit convened over 40 ministers, more than 100 countries, and around 300 industry leaders, it became clear that the need for international cooperation against fraud is urgent. Recent figures reveal that over two-thirds of scams affecting the UK public come from abroad, highlighting the importance of cross-border efforts. Under the coordination of INTERPOL, law enforcement agencies will collaboratively track fraudsters' operations and disrupt their activities at their source. This includes freezing bank accounts, shutting down communication channels, and conducting coordinated raids.

The event marked a significant moment in forging partnerships, with the signing of a unique global cooperation agreement between governments and major technology firms. This agreement commits signatories, which include G7 countries, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, as well as tech giants like Meta, Google, and Amazon, to enhance intelligence sharing and coordinate efforts against emerging threats. Lord Hanson, the Minister responsible for Fraud, articulated the necessity for global action against fraud, stating, "Fraud is now a global crime run by organised networks operating across borders and targeting victims at industrial scale."

In conjunction with these efforts, the UK has previously signed agreements with countries like Nigeria and Vietnam to bolster intelligence sharing and law enforcement capabilities regarding fraud. Such collaborations have already yielded results, including the dismantling of a fraud call centre in India that had defrauded UK victims of nearly £400,000. Nick Sharp, Deputy Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, expressed optimism about the new taskforce, noting its potential to facilitate multilateral cooperation against sophisticated transnational fraud networks.

John Brandolino, the Acting Executive Director of the UNODC, commented on the need for a coordinated response to the evolving nature of fraud, emphasizing, "Today, we are facing a very different kind of fraud; one that is sophisticated, organized, and perpetrated across borders with breath-taking speed." The Global Fraud Summit implemented a broader strategy to unify resources and expertise from the public and private sectors, backed by a £250 million investment to make the UK a challenging environment for fraudsters.

The efforts showcased in Vienna align with the recently launched Fraud Strategy 2026 to 2029, which aims to confront the rising threat of fraud, wherein one in fourteen adults and one in four businesses have fallen victim to fraudulent schemes. The new online crime centre will unite governments, police, intelligence agencies, and private entities in a concerted effort to combat fraud effectively and protect the public from this pervasive crime.