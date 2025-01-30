Global employment trends 2025 unveiled

Compiled from feedback provided by members of the Paul Hastings Employment practice worldwide and an extensive network of local employment law counsel, the research highlights the latest legislative developments shaping the global employment law landscape.

Workplace wellbeing and pay standards are under the spotlight, with local counsel in 28 jurisdictions raising the increase in the national minimum wage as a key issue for 2025

AI adoption in the workplace continues to dominate, with an era of evolving regulations across multiple jurisdictions ahead

New legislative developments remain limited in respect of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability or age, and regional variations persist

Wellbeing, pay standards, and the impact of emerging AI technology are identified as the most pressing issues and trends. However, as in previous years, clear gaps remain in legislative developments related to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, or age. Regional variations persist, for example, while sexual harassment is a significant focus for lawmakers in the UK, U.S., Europe, Australia, and Central and South America, it is notably absent from developments in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, despite proposals aimed at improving workplace safety for female employees.

Suzanne Horne, head of the International Employment practice at Paul Hastings, commented that 2025 may be the most dynamic year yet for global employers. Heightened focus on employee wellbeing, increased scrutiny on pay, and the introduction of national AI laws and legislation are just some of the complexities employers will need to navigate. She noted that the firm is closely monitoring the new U.S. administration, given its influence on international employment law.

Raising the Bar on Working Conditions and Employee Wellbeing

Rising awareness of ESG issues and reporting obligations on sustainability, equality, working conditions, and human rights is driving global efforts to enhance employee wellbeing through a myriad of new laws and proposals aimed at improving working conditions. These range from traditional measures such as new health and safety laws to increased family-friendly leave, new protections related to women’s health, reduced working hours, and measures addressing harassment and bullying.

The EU has also taken action by passing the Platform Workers Directive in November 2024, and some non-EU governments have debated new laws aimed at establishing minimum protections for platform workers. These initiatives reflect a post-pandemic focus on the fiscal and societal benefits of a healthier, more productive workforce.

Key Legislative Changes and Proposals

Law/Legislation Implemented Nation(s) New health and safety laws Angola, Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, Serbia, Taiwan Increased family-friendly leave and new protections related to women’s health Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Mozambique, South Korea New sick leave rights and protections Canada, Estonia, France Greater recognition in law for remote and agile working practices Austria, Bulgaria, Ireland, Pakistan, Peru, Qatar, Singapore, Turkey Recognition of the right to disconnect Australia, Kenya, Mauritius, Slovenia Reduction of working hours Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Spain Tackling harassment and bullying Australia, Chile, Israel, Poland, UK Gender and race equality laws Denmark, Italy, South Africa

Pay Under Scrutiny

Pay remains a key focus in 2025, reflecting ongoing economic challenges worldwide. Employers face mounting pressure due to the correlation between rising wages, social security costs, and benefits tied to salaries. In 28 jurisdictions, increases to the national minimum wage are a key issue for 2025.

The EU Adequate Minimum Wage Directive, which was to be transposed by November 2024, adds complexity to this issue, as questions remain over the EU’s authority in setting wage policies. Meanwhile, the EU Pay Transparency Directive, requiring implementation by June 2026, is already driving legislative changes in some countries, mandating increased transparency and addressing issues related to equal pay.

Pay transparency laws are already well-established in the U.S., with 14 states, including New York and California, mandating pay scale disclosure in job postings. These efforts complement existing equal pay audit requirements worldwide, ensuring pay remains a critical focus in 2025.

The Era of Widespread AI Adoption

The report highlights the significant impact of AI adoption in 2025, with jurisdictions like the U.S. and the EU competing to lead in responsible AI use. The EU AI Act, effective August 2024, introduces extra-territorial rules and severe penalties for breaches involving high-risk AI systems, with fines reaching up to €35m or 7% of annual global turnover. Even non-EU businesses must prepare for compliance before its full implementation in August 2026.

AI is transforming workforce planning, recruitment, training, employee engagement, and cybersecurity. Governments and unions in the UK and beyond are actively developing strategies and legislation to address AI’s impact on the workplace. As AI adoption accelerates, employers must prepare for potential legal challenges and regulatory scrutiny.

Conclusion

As employment laws continue to evolve globally, Mapping the Trends: The Global Employer Update 2025 offers essential insights for businesses navigating these changes. Employers must remain agile, informed, and proactive in addressing workforce wellbeing, pay regulations, and AI integration to ensure compliance and maintain a competitive edge in the global market.