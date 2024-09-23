GLD launches law placement scheme

For the first time, the Government Legal Department (GLD) is launching a law sandwich placement scheme aimed at students from lower socio-economic backgrounds. Starting in September 2024, the placements will last for 10 months and will provide third-year students with valuable work experience in public law. The initiative is part of a national social mobility effort, aiming to enhance diversity in the legal profession by giving students from disadvantaged backgrounds a better opportunity to access a legal career.

Partnering with universities like Bradford, Salford, and Queen Mary University of London, GLD offers students the chance to work alongside government lawyers in specialised areas such as Employment, Litigation, and Advisory. The placements will be based in offices located in Leeds, London, and Salford, building on a successful pilot project in Leeds.

Throughout the 10 months, students will be exposed to a variety of tasks, such as visiting prisons, assisting with legal claims, and drafting documents for barristers. They will receive comprehensive training, close management support, and opportunities to engage with senior figures like the Treasury Solicitor, Attorney General, and Solicitor General.

Treasury Solicitor Susanna McGibbon emphasised that the scheme aims to increase diversity in the legal profession by making early career opportunities more accessible. GLD hopes that this placement will equip students with the skills necessary to pursue legal careers, whether within government or the private sector.

This new scheme adds to GLD's existing programs, such as the Government Legal Profession Trainee Scheme and the Diversity Summer Scheme, further broadening pathways into law for underrepresented groups.