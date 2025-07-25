On 25 July 2025, Glaisyers ETL achieved a landmark victory for Global Sports Data and Technology Group (Global) in a £370,000 costs dispute against IPS Law LLP, a firm of solicitors involved in a speculative commercial joint venture. Global, based in Penarth, Wales, entered into an agreement with IPS Law in 2021 to embark on a project known as Project Red Card, which aimed to address group legal claims for breaches of data protection regulations by gaming and betting firms on behalf of sports professionals. However, IPS Law later claimed that this agreement established a traditional solicitor-client relationship, demanding substantial legal fees for services rendered.

Global strongly contested this assertion and sought assistance from Glaisyers ETL to initiate a costs claim against IPS in the High Court. The case unfolded over six days in late 2024 and early 2025, featuring representation for Global by Andrew Hogan of Kings Chambers and by Robin Dunne of Gatehouse Chambers for IPS Law. On 24 July 2025, after a reserved judgment, Costs Judge Rowley of the Senior Costs Judge of England and Wales ruled in favour of Global. The judge determined that the relationship between Global and IPS Law was indeed part of a commercial joint venture, rather than a conventional solicitor-client relationship, which meant that no obligation existed for Global to pay the alleged legal fees.

In rejecting IPS Law's claims for the invoices in question, which amounted to £370,000.00, the judge found those claims to have been incorrectly submitted. Michael Fletcher, Partner and Head of Costs, alongside Gareth Farrelly, Senior Associate at Glaisyers ETL, represented Global throughout the proceedings. Mr Fletcher remarked, “This was an exceptional and highly unusual case against a firm of solicitors, which was resisted by Global throughout. I am extremely pleased that their position, which they consistently held, has been fully accepted by the Senior Costs Judge.” This judgment marks a significant triumph not only for Global but also highlights the complexities involved in commercial relationships within the legal sector.