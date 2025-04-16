Glaisyers ETL welcomes seven new recruits

Commercial law firm Glaisyers ETL has announced the addition of seven new starters in the first quarter of the year, further bolstering its capabilities. The real estate team particularly benefits from the expertise of associate Chino Osuji in Liverpool and solicitor Jasmin Knowles in Manchester. Mr Osuji previously worked at DWF, while Ms Knowles comes from Salehs Solicitors. The private client team has welcomed paralegal Amelia Mansfield, previously at Gorvins Residential, and the back office has added legal cashier Nisha Patel.

Three new trainee solicitors have also joined the ranks. Kene Anthony-Okeke, a graduate from Nottingham and BPP University, has transitioned from a paralegal role in the real estate team at Gorvins to embark on his training contract with Glaisyers ETL this spring. Another trainee, Patrick Dutton, is a University of Liverpool graduate who has just completed his SQE qualification with the University of Law. Hafsa Khan joins the firm as a trainee on secondment from WRS ETL, a cryptocurrency and investment fraud specialist affiliated with the ETL GLOBAL group.

Russell Brown, managing partner at Glaisyers ETL, said, “It is a real pleasure to welcome Chino, Jasmin, Amelia, Nisha, Kene, Patrick and Hafsa to the team. They are already making great contributions to the firm, and I look forward to witnessing their progress over the months ahead. I would like to extend an especially warm welcome to our three new trainees. At Glaisyers ETL we are committed to developing talent for the future of our firm and the profession as a whole, and I wish each of them all the best as they embark on this journey with us.”

Having celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, Glaisyers ETL has been part of the ETL GLOBAL network since 2018, which consists of professional services firms employing 28,000 individuals in over 60 countries. With a presence in Spinningfields, Manchester, and Exchange Flags, Liverpool, Glaisyers ETL’s recent merger with Merseyside firm Quinn Barrow in December 2024 has further solidified its standing in the legal sector. Following these latest appointments, the firm’s headcount now stands at 86.