Glaisyers ETL merges with Quinn Barrow

National commercial law firm Glaisyers ETL has bolstered its Liverpool presence through a merger with Quinn Barrow Solicitors, a respected city centre practice. This strategic move sees Glaisyers ETL’s Liverpool staff, who previously operated from The Plaza on Old Hall Street, relocate to Quinn Barrow’s office at Horton House, Exchange Flags.

The merger increases Glaisyers ETL’s Liverpool headcount to 20, with local turnover reaching approximately £1.5 million. Firm-wide, Glaisyers ETL now employs 85 people with a turnover of £9 million. Headquartered in Manchester, the firm became part of the ETL GLOBAL network of professional firms in 2018.

Quinn Barrow, established in 2005, has specialised in commercial property, conveyancing, and family law. By joining forces, Glaisyers ETL strengthens its core property, corporate, commercial, and private client practices while adding family and matrimonial law expertise to its portfolio.

Paul Barrow, a partner at Quinn Barrow, expressed enthusiasm about the merger: “Joining Glaisyers ETL opens up significant growth opportunities, particularly through the ETL GLOBAL network. This collaboration will enhance our ability to serve clients and work with peers worldwide.”

Adrian Rogers, corporate partner at Glaisyers ETL who established the Liverpool office in 2023, welcomed the addition of Quinn Barrow’s team: “Quinn Barrow are highly respected. Together, we aim to become the leading firm for independent businesses in Liverpool and beyond.”

ETL GLOBAL, headquartered in Essen, Germany, employs 24,000 people globally, with a strong presence in the UK’s audit, accounting, and tax sectors. Quinn Barrow marks ETL GLOBAL’s fourth UK legal investment, following its acquisitions of Laytons and a stake in Wealth Recovery Solicitors (WRS ETL).

This merger not only underscores Glaisyers ETL’s commitment to expanding its footprint but also enhances its capabilities to deliver top-tier legal services in Liverpool and beyond.