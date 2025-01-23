Glaisyers ETL announces latest round of promotions

Six fee-earners have advanced within the firm, with notable achievements across several teams. Hannah Vachre, a key figure in Glaisyers’ commercial litigation team, has been promoted from senior associate to partner. Reflecting on her new role, she remarked, “This milestone is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration I’ve experienced working with an incredible team.”

The litigation team has also seen two additional promotions. Steve Sutton, an expert in disputes and insolvency who joined the firm in April 2024, has been promoted to senior associate. Meanwhile, Nermin Suleman, part of the team since 2022, has advanced to associate.

The employment practice celebrated two promotions, with Jennifer Johnson moving to senior associate and Natalie Howitt stepping up to associate. In the corporate team, Niki Polymeridou has been promoted to senior associate.

All six promotions are based at the firm’s Manchester head office.

Russell Brown, managing partner and head of employment, praised the advancements, stating, “These promotions reflect both the outstanding contributions of our colleagues and their incredible potential. I am proud to work alongside such talented individuals and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

In addition to celebrating promotions, Glaisyers ETL has been shortlisted for two categories in the 2025 LexisNexis Legal Awards: “Wellbeing” and “Costs Law Team of the Year.”

The firm, which operates from offices in Spinningfields, Manchester, and Exchange Flags, Liverpool, is actively recruiting for roles, including a senior associate position in its private client team, as it continues to expand its offering.

With these promotions and ongoing growth, Glaisyers ETL is poised for a strong year ahead.