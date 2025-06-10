The commercial law firm Glaisyers ETL has just announced its role in advising the AQSE-listed investment company File Forge Technology PLC regarding its acquisition of Amirose London Ltd. The Norfolk-based manufacturer, known for its white label personal care products, was purchased from Epoque Services Incorporated Limited for just over £5 million. Following the acquisition, the combined entity has been renamed Amirose London Holdings Plc and now trades on the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker “ALH”.

The advisory team from Glaisyers ETL was led by Daniel Varney, the partner and head of corporate law, alongside corporate partner Julian Bond, senior associate Niki Polymeridou, and solicitor Ryan Baratzi. Besides facilitating the acquisition, the firm also assisted with the admission of the enlarged business to the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange, which became effective on 6 June 2025. This move gave Amirose London Holdings Plc a market capitalisation of £5.87 million.

Other advisers involved in the transaction included Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd from the City of London. Amirose operates manufacturing facilities in Thetford, Norfolk, and provides contract manufacturing services for both global and boutique brands in the personal care sector. The acquisition marks a significant strategic pivot for File Forge Technology PLC, which began as an investment vehicle focused on biotechnology and life sciences but shifted its strategy in 2024 to embrace the potential of the cryptocurrency Filecoin.

Daniel Varney expressed his enthusiasm for the deal, stating “I wish the directors and staff of Amirose all the best for the future. Amirose is an established manufacturing business which is in the process of growing through the establishment of new contracts and I look forward to following its progress.” He added, “This was a rewarding deal to work on, demonstrating both the continued appetite for high-quality manufacturing assets and the increasing attractiveness of the Aquis Stock Exchange for growth businesses that want access to London’s capital markets. It was also particularly gratifying to lead this transaction out of Manchester. The last few years have been comparatively quiet, across the board, in terms of capital markets activity so it is good to be able to demonstrate that our region retains the capacity to advise on transactions of this kind.”