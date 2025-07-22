Glaisyers ETL has successfully advised Duncan & Toplis Limited, a leading independent accountancy firm, on its acquisition of the business and assets of Barnet-based NA Associates LLP. Duncan & Toplis ranks as one of the UK's largest independent accounting and business advisers, boasting 14 offices across the East Midlands and North London. NA Associates operates as a full-service independent practice, offering vital accounting, tax, audit, and various other services tailored for businesses.

The advisory team from Glaisyers ETL was led by Daniel Varney, partner and head of corporate, alongside senior associate Niki Polymeridou. This transaction marks the second occasion on which Glaisyers ETL has partnered with Duncan & Toplis, following their earlier assistance in the acquisition of North London-based ALG in February 2025. Mr Varney remarked, “It was a real pleasure to work with Duncan & Toplis once again, putting our specialist knowledge of the professional services sector to good use. NA Associates is an excellent cultural and operational fit with Duncan & Toplis, and this acquisition offers all involved the potential for significant growth. I wish all parties every success in the future.”

Damon Brain, Chief Executive Officer at Duncan & Toplis, echoed the positive sentiment, stating, “Once again, Glaisyers ETL has provided expert, commercially minded support throughout this transaction. Their understanding of our business, the accountancy sector, and private equity dynamics makes them a trusted partner for our growth journey. We greatly appreciate their professionalism and collaborative approach.”

The vendors of NA Associates LLP benefited from the legal expertise of Michael Votsis from the North Finchley law firm YVA Solicitors, ensuring a smooth transition during this significant acquisition.