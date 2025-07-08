Full-service law firm Gilson Gray is celebrating a landmark win on behalf of its client, Rene Hiddink, brother of former Real Madrid and Netherlands manager Guus Hiddink, in a case that marks a first for world football. Following the unlawful termination of his three-year contract just eight months into his role as technical director of Ghana-based Accra Hearts of Oak FC, Hiddink has been awarded a significant sum in compensation by FIFA.

The ruling, issued by FIFA’s Football Tribunal under the Players’ Status Chamber (PSC), marks the first time the global governing body has accepted jurisdiction in a case brought by a technical director. Until now, FIFA had only heard employment disputes from players, coaches and agents, rejecting claims from technical directors on the grounds that their roles fell outside its remit. David Winnie, partner and head of sports at Gilson Gray, successfully argued that the technical director position should fall within FIFA’s jurisdiction due to the requirement for a recognised coaching licence and the international nature of the contract. He also presented evidence that Hiddink had been actively involved in coaching activities, strengthening the case for treating the role on a par with coaching roles already recognised by FIFA.

Historically, FIFA’s dispute resolution system has focused narrowly on players and coaches. The recent decision clarifies that when a technical director performs duties similar to coaching – such as training, squad development, or influencing football philosophy – FIFA may accept jurisdiction. The ruling indicates that job title alone no longer determines access to FIFA’s dispute mechanisms. Instead, the substance of the role and contractual obligations will be key factors. This development provides technical directors with an international forum to resolve employment disputes, which is particularly valuable where local enforcement mechanisms may be limited.

David Winnie said “This case is a real milestone. It’s the first time FIFA has ruled in favour of a technical director in an employment dispute, and it opens the door for others in similar roles to seek justice where contracts are breached. We took a risk in presenting the case, but we believed Rene had a very strong claim and that the role deserved recognition. The decision sends a clear message that technical directors, who are usually required to hold coaching qualifications and play a central role in club development, are just as vital to the game as players and managers.”

Rene Hiddink added “I’m incredibly grateful to David and the team at Gilson Gray for believing in my case and helping me achieve a result that could benefit others in my position. This was never just about me, it’s about fairness and setting a standard for how technical directors should be treated across the game”