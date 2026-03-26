Gilson Gray, recognised as the UK’s fastest-growing law firm, has achieved a significant milestone by being shortlisted for the prestigious Legal Firm of the Year award at the upcoming 2026 British Business Awards. This recognition highlights the firm’s impressive performance, consistent growth, and widening acclaim within the competitive context of the UK legal sector.

The awards this year received a record-breaking number of more than 400 entries, with shortlisted companies undergoing independent evaluations on five key performance metrics, which include business performance, innovation, workforce culture, customer impact, and contributions to society and the broader economy. Those firms that showcased the highest combined performance across these critical pillars have earned their position on the shortlist.

A distinguished judging panel has been assembled for this year's awards, led by Alan Jope CBE, the former CEO of Unilever, alongside Emma Crystal, CEO of Coutts Bank. They will assess the shortlisted firms based on their achievements and expressions of excellence within the respective categories.

The British Business Awards are anticipated to witness a larger turnout than ever before, featuring a special guest appearance by the acclaimed actor and humanitarian George Clooney, along with keynote speaker Sir Bob Geldof and co-hosts Rob Brydon and Elaine C Smith. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on 30 April, with tables already in high demand as it is expected to attract up to 2,000 business leaders.

Additionally, the awards are committed to philanthropy, aiming to raise vital funds for the UK homelessness charity Social Bite. Event organisers have set an ambitious goal of surpassing £1 million, complemented by a fundraising dinner hosted by the charity the night preceding the ceremony at Gleneagles Hotel.

Gilson Gray extends its services through over 450 dedicated professionals across multiple offices located in Lincoln, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, and Angus, providing a comprehensive suite of legal solutions.

Josh Littlejohn MBE, Founder of Social Bite and Event Director of the British Business Awards, expressed his enthusiasm, stating “It’s brilliant to see so many businesses across multiple sectors and sizes listed on this year’s shortlist.” He further added that he looks forward to reuniting the British business community for an evening filled with celebration while helping raise essential funds for Social Bite, aimed at impacting the lives of those experiencing homelessness in the UK.

Glen Gilson, the firm’s Managing Partner and Chairman, conveyed his excitement over the nomination, remarking “Gilson Gray is delighted to be nominated as law firm of the year for these prestigious awards.” He highlighted the significance of showcasing their growth within a traditionally established legal sector and wished the best of luck to all nominees as they anticipate a remarkable event.