Gilson Gray, a leading full-service UK law firm, has announced the appointment of Claire McNaught as Legal Director in its Glasgow private client team. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the firm’s ongoing growth across Scotland. Claire arrives with a wealth of experience acquired through senior roles at notable firms such as Blackadders LLP and Fulton’s Solicitors, where her expertise covered areas including wills and trusts, estate administration, and tax and succession planning.

In her new position, Claire will spearhead the expansion of Gilson Gray’s private client services within Glasgow, working closely with the firm’s financial management division to deliver tailored, integrated legal and financial advice to clients. Moreover, she will play a vital role in the firm’s strategy to attract top-tier legal talent, responding to the rising demand from clients for comprehensive legal support.

The addition of Claire highlights Gilson Gray’s ongoing commitment to invest in its Glasgow office, which is regarded as a central hub in the firm’s Scottish operations. With a workforce of over 450 employees providing a wide range of legal services across multiple locations, including London, Edinburgh, and Dundee, Gilson Gray has positioned itself among the fastest-growing law firms in the UK.

Joe Davies, Head of Private Client at Gilson Gray, remarked, “Claire’s appointment is a clear reflection of our commitment to investing in exceptional people and strengthening our private client offering. Her experience and energy will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence in Glasgow and beyond.”

Expressing her enthusiasm, Claire noted, “I believe Gilson Gray is one of the most progressive firms in the current legal landscape, with a bold vision and a confident, client-first ethos. I’m excited to join a team that’s ambitious and forward-thinking, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”