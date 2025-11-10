Gilson Gray, a full-service UK law firm, has taken a significant step forward by appointing Steven Eckett as Head of Employment for England. This move signals the launch of a specialised employment law offering within the firm, enhancing its capabilities as it looks to expand across the UK. Previously, the firm only had an employment team based in Scotland, and Steven's arrival will spearhead the development of a new team based in London.

Steven's responsibilities will focus on growing the client base, promoting collaboration between the English and Scottish offices, and establishing a strong national presence. With over 30 years of experience in employment law, he has held influential positions in both private practice and in-house legal teams, including roles at Summit Law LLP and Meaby&Co, dealing with complex employment matters in various sectors.

His diverse international experience across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the US equips him with the insights required to guide businesses through intricate employment challenges and compliance strategies on a global scale. Gilson Gray is currently undergoing a significant phase of growth, with a series of senior appointments alongside Steven, including Jeremy Davy as Partner and Head of Residential Conveyancing for England and Wales, and Linda Pope as Partner in the firm's London-based family law team. The firm is approaching a workforce of 500, providing a comprehensive range of legal services in locations such as London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and Angus.

Reflecting on his new role, Steven stated that joining Gilson Gray is a fantastic opportunity to help shape the firm’s employment law offering in England. He expressed enthusiasm for the growth potential, noting that it is an exciting time for all involved. Likewise, Glen Gilson, the chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, highlighted that Steven’s appointment represents a key milestone in their UK-wide strategy, emphasising the value of Steven's extensive experience and commercial insights in expanding their employment law services and growing their national footprint. Gilson Gray prides itself on attracting top-tier talent and delivering exceptional service across all its legal disciplines