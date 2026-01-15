Full-service UK law firm Gilson Gray announced the addition of Paul Madden to its London practice as partner and head of dispute resolution for England, as well as head of international insolvency. This strategic hire aims to bolster the firm's services and further its growth across the UK. Paul will oversee various areas of dispute resolution, focusing particularly on funds disputes, alternative funds’ solutions, securities litigation, shareholder disputes, and corporate insolvencies. His extensive experience includes advising major clients in share appraisal litigation and fostering relationships with offshore law firms to manage international disputes effectively.

Before joining Gilson Gray, Paul served at Harneys as global co-head of the mergers and securities litigation department, and contributed significantly to the firm's insolvency team across offices in the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and London. He has held pivotal positions at A&L Goodbody and McCann Fitzgerald, where he was involved in major restructuring efforts, including that of Ireland’s largest telecommunications company, Eircom, and the special liquidation of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner at Gilson Gray, expressed enthusiasm about Paul’s arrival, stating “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the firm. His depth of experience in complex disputes and insolvency, together with his strong leadership credentials, make him an excellent fit as we continue to grow our presence in London and across England.” This hire is part of an ongoing effort to expand the London office, which has also seen the recent appointments of Steven Eckett and Linda Pope to lead employment and family law, respectively.

With a workforce of nearly 500 employees in various UK cities, Gilson Gray is recognised as the UK's fastest growing law firm according to the UK Fast Growth Index and ranks 15th among professional services businesses overall. Paul Madden commented on his decision, noting “Gilson Gray has a clear sense of direction and an ambitious growth strategy, which really appealed to me. I’m looking forward to working closely with colleagues across the firm to further enhance the dispute resolution and insolvency offering, while supporting the continued success of the London office.” This commitment to growth and client service positions Gilson Gray well in the competitive legal market.