to lead private clients

Full-service UK law firm Gilson Gray has welcomed Tim Harrison as a partner and the new head of its private client services across England. This strategic appointment aims to bolster the firm’s growth in the region. Tim arrives at Gilson Gray from Movera, the parent company of brands like ONP Solicitors and Cavendish Legal Group, where he successfully led the private client department. With an impressive career that includes 17 years at Laytons LLP, beginning as a trainee and ultimately becoming an associate partner in the trusts, estates, and private client team, Tim brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

In his position, Tim will focus on expanding the firm’s private client base and increasing headcount, particularly in the London and Lincoln offices. Last October, Gilson Gray made headlines with the acquisition of City of London-based PCM Solicitors, marking an important step in its expansion into London and the South East. This follows the 2022 purchase of Home Property Lawyers (HPL) in Lincoln, showcasing the firm’s commitment to growth across various regions.

With a presence in cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, Angus, and London, Gilson Gray is one of the UK’s fastest-growing law firms, with plans for further expansion. Glen Gilson, the firm’s chair and managing partner, stated “Increasing our footprint in England is a strategic focus for the firm and bringing in new expertise and service lines is all part of that ambition. We are pleased to welcome Tim to the team and hope to continue our momentum with further appointments and acquisitions in 2025.”

Tim expressed his enthusiasm for joining Gilson Gray, noting “I have already had so many interesting conversations with Glen and the senior leadership team, each full of energy, passion and a clear vision for the firm. The chance to join at a time when the business in England is rapidly developing was a great opportunity and I am looking forward to helping shape the next chapter, building on Gilson Gray’s existing capabilities for private clients.”