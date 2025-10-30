Gilson Gray, the full-service UK law firm, is making significant strides in its London expansion with the recent appointment of Linda Pope as partner in its family law team. This move underscores the firm's commitment to growth across the UK, particularly as it seeks to establish a stronger presence in London. In her new role, Linda will spearhead the development of the firm's family law offerings, working to attract new clients and bolster its profile in the city. She aims to achieve top-tier recognition for the team, including coveted Legal 500 rankings. Linda has been honoured as a 'recommended lawyer' for the past three consecutive years, showcasing her expertise and commitment to excellence.

With over two decades of experience in family law, Linda joins the team enriched with her distinguished career at respected firms such as Miles and Partners, Lock at Marlborough, and Edwards Duthie Shamash Solicitors. Her expertise spans complex financial remedy cases, disputes involving inherited wealth and family businesses, divorce settlements, and intricate children disputes often involving serious allegations of domestic abuse. These skills make her a vital addition to Gilson Gray's expanding family law team.

Linda’s appointment is part of a broader initiative at Gilson Gray, which includes several new senior hires across London and other UK offices. This strategic move not only illustrates the firm’s ambitions but also strengthens its profile as one of the UK's prominent legal practices. With a workforce exceeding 450 employees, Gilson Gray offers a comprehensive range of legal services across multiple locations, including London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and Angus.

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, expressed his enthusiasm for Linda's appointment, saying, “Linda’s appointment reflects our ambition to build a market-leading family law team in London. Her depth of experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence and reputation.” Linda shares this optimism, adding, “Gilson Gray is exactly the kind of law firm I’ve always wanted to be part of – multi-service, ambitious, and full of energy. I’m excited to work with like-minded colleagues and help build a team that can become a standout force in London’s legal landscape.”