Full-service UK law firm Gilson Gray has further solidified its standing as a premier conveyancing practice with the appointment of experienced property lawyer Jeremy Davy as partner and head of the residential conveyancing division for England and Wales. Based in Lincoln, Jeremy will oversee operations across both regions, aiming to enhance team efficiency through technological advancements and to expand the team’s presence in key locations.

Bringing a rich background in the property sector, Jeremy joins Gilson Gray from Broadfield Law, where he served as chief operating officer and partner. His previous role involved overseeing legal operations and driving business growth initiatives. Jeremy's experience extends back to his time at Connells Group, where he worked closely with Debbie McCathie, Gilson Gray's head of residential conveyancing, to build strategic partnerships.

Starting his legal career at Shoosmiths, Jeremy quickly ascended to partner status, playing a pivotal role in the firm's conveyancing division's establishment and growth. Additionally, he has provided valuable insights as an advisor to HM Government, RICS, The Law Society, and Land Registry regarding residential property and home buying reforms.

Jeremy's appointment is part of Gilson Gray’s significant expansion strategy in England, following the recent onboarding of other senior roles, including Monika Haidar and Rajan Shori, who head residential conveyancing in London and real estate, respectively.

Debbie McCathie expressed her enthusiasm for Jeremy's arrival, stating, “We’re delighted to welcome Jeremy to the team. His appointment marks another important step in our ambition to become the leading provider of residential conveyancing services across the UK. Jeremy’s strategic insight and commitment to innovation will be invaluable as we continue to grow our operations. At Gilson Gray, we’re proud to offer clients a seamless experience across every aspect of property, legal, and financial services.”

Gilson Gray now boasts over 450 employees, providing a comprehensive range of legal services from multiple offices situated in Lincoln, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, and Angus, making it one of the UK’s fastest-growing law firms.

Jeremy also shared his thoughts on joining the firm, saying, “Gilson Gray has been on my radar for some time, and I’ve long admired its ambition and rapid expansion. I’m excited to join at such a dynamic stage for the firm and to help further develop its market-leading conveyancing operation, driving innovation and supporting continued growth across England and Wales.”