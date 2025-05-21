Full-service UK law firm Gilson Gray has strengthened its position in the real estate sector by appointing Rajan Shori as the Partner and Head of its Real Estate division in England. With two decades of focused experience, Rajan has effectively supported various stakeholders such as investors, developers, lenders, and corporate occupiers through extensive transactions and finance dealings. He joins from Hugh James, where he dedicated two years to corporate real estate and banking as a partner. Rajan’s previous experience encompasses significant roles at two UK Top 50 law firms and real estate finance leadership at the AM Law 100 US firm Dorsey & Whitney in London. Additionally, he managed a Private Property Department, addressing the needs of high-net-worth individuals in the London real estate market.

Rajan’s appointment represents a crucial milestone in Gilson Gray’s strategic expansion across England, complementing a series of high-profile hires that aim to enhance the firm’s presence in various UK cities. Boasting over 450 employees, Gilson Gray offers a comprehensive array of legal services across multiple offices, including those in London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, marking it as one of the fastest-growing law firms in the UK. Glen Gilson, Chairman and Managing Partner of Gilson Gray, remarked that “Rajan’s appointment is another important milestone in our strategic expansion throughout the UK. He is a well-respected legal professional in the real estate space, and his arrival strengthens our presence in England by adding additional expertise in the commercial property market.” In response, Rajan expressed his enthusiasm, stating “I’m thrilled to be joining Gilson Gray at such an exciting time in the firm’s journey. There is a clear ambition here to redefine legal services across the UK, and I look forward to contributing to that vision by building a top-tier real estate practice in England”