Gilson Gray has officially earned the title of the fastest-growing law firm in the UK, as reported in the latest UK Fast Growth Index. The full-service legal firm has also placed 15th overall among the fastest-growing professional services businesses. This remarkable achievement marks its position as the highest-ranked organisation within the legal sector. The firm reported revenues exceeding £32 million for the financial year 2023-2024 and has delivered an impressive £40 million of turnover from 2024 to 2025. This represents a 25% year-on-year increase, and early projections suggest that Gilson Gray will surpass the £50 million mark in revenue for the first half of the 2025-26 financial year, indicating a further growth of 20%.

Gilson Gray's impressive trajectory is underscored by a series of significant accolades over the past year, including the prestigious title of Law Firm of the Year at the Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2025 and recognition as a Leading Firm by Legal 500, as well as awards for managing partner of the year and a shortlist nomination for CEO of the year. The firm's strategic growth approach has been bolstered by a number of senior appointments across its London and Lincoln offices. Recent hires like Jeremy Davy, appointed as the partner and head of residential conveyancing for England and Wales, and Steven Eckett, who now heads employment for England, reflect this commitment to enhancing its service offerings.

With nearly 500 employees and offices spanning London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln and Angus, Gilson Gray is focused on maintaining its growth across the UK while ensuring that its agility, culture, and client-first approach remain at the forefront of its operations. "We are immensely proud to be recognised as the fastest-growing law firm in the UK," said Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner. He added, "This ranking reflects the talent, drive, and dedication of our people, as well as the continued trust of our clients. Our integrated model enables us to deliver exceptional legal, property, and financial services under one roof, and this national recognition reinforces the success of that strategy as we continue our growth across the UK.”