Robbie will enhance the firm’s capabilities in complex litigation and crisis management, addressing the rising client demand for business protection and investigations.

Osma Hudda, Co-Chair of the London Disputes Group and Co-Partner in Charge of the London office, said: “Client demand for business protection, complex investigations, whistleblowing, and employment litigation continues to rise in the U.K., U.S., and other key markets. Building on the strong performance of our transactional practices in London, we are executing a focused expansion of our litigation and investigations bench. Robbie’s practice sits exactly at that intersection and squarely meets client demand.”

James Cox, partner in Gibson Dunn’s London Labor and Employment Practice Group, highlighted his ability to bolster support for clients throughout the deal and dispute lifecycle. Robbie himself noted that Gibson Dunn’s renowned global platform is ideal for advancing his practice and meeting client needs across various jurisdictions. This strategic hiring reflects the firm’s commitment to expanding its litigation and disputes offerings in London, following other significant recent appointments.