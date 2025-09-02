Gibson Dunn has announced that Adam Dawson has joined the firm’s Brussels office as a partner within its Antitrust and Competition Practice Group. With an extensive background in merger control and foreign investment screening, Adam has successfully advised clients on complex global transactions, effectively coordinating filings across various jurisdictions. Christian Riis-Madsen, Co-Chair of Gibson Dunn’s Antitrust and Competition Practice Group, remarked that “Adam’s arrival marks a significant step in the growth of our European antitrust platform.” He added that Adam's “deep experience in merger control and antitrust matters, especially in the life sciences and technology sectors, complements our global practice and enhances our ability to serve clients in complex cross-border matters.”

Adam Dawson expressed his enthusiasm about joining Gibson Dunn, stating, “I am thrilled to join Gibson Dunn’s outstanding team in Brussels.” He recognises that the firm’s “exceptional global reach and collaborative culture offer an ideal environment to grow the practice and better serve clients in Europe and beyond.” Adam's expertise will bolster the team’s capacity, allowing for improved client support in navigating international antitrust challenges.

Adam has represented clients in high-stakes merger investigations and has experience negotiating remedies with competition authorities worldwide. His practice also extends to advising on competition law complaints and investigations from both the European Commission and national authorities. Adams' wide-ranging experience covers various industries, including human and animal health, digital platforms, chemicals, energy, packaging, and air transport. He is admitted to practice in Brussels, enhancing the firm's presence in European antitrust law.