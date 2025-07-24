On July 23, 2025, Gibson Dunn announced the notable addition of Christopher Harris KC as Co-Chair of both the International Arbitration and the Judgment and Arbitral Award Enforcement Practice Groups. Harris brings to the firm more than 20 years of experience in international commercial and investment arbitration, bolstering its senior advocacy resources within the global disputes landscape.

Harris’s extensive career includes advocacy before English courts and various international tribunals, which aligns well with Gibson Dunn's already strong presence in international arbitration. Penny Madden KC, Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Practice Group, expressed enthusiasm regarding his appointment, stating, “Christopher’s arrival significantly strengthens our international arbitration bench in London and supports our wider growth strategy.” She highlighted the importance of London as a seat of arbitration, particularly for disputes related to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, affirming that “Christopher’s experience and multi-jurisdictional practice fit perfectly with our platform and client base.”

Rahim Moloo, another Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Practice Group, shared his excitement about welcoming Harris to the firm. He noted their prior collaboration, referencing Harris as “a brilliant lawyer and colleague” and emphasizing his status as a leading Silk in the field. Moloo remarked on Gibson Dunn's ambitions, saying, “We are delighted that he has decided to make Gibson Dunn his new home and look forward to working together for many years to come to serve our clients in their most important and challenging international disputes, wherever they may arise.”

Harris acknowledged the significance of his career transition, stating, “Though it is a rare occurrence for a senior barrister to leave chambers to join a law firm, Gibson Dunn’s growth and ambitions for its international arbitration practice, together with its market-leading enforcement practice, made this an irresistible opportunity for me.” Despite his excitement for this new chapter, he expressed gratitude for his past experiences at 3VB, commending his colleagues for their support through the years. He added, “It is a hard to leave such a special place, but I am glad that we part as friends and have no doubt that 3VB will continue to cement its place as a top-ranked commercial set.”

Christopher’s appointment comes shortly after the firm welcomed Patrick Pearsall, the former Chief of Investment Arbitration at the U.S. Department of State, to its Washington, D.C. office. At Gibson Dunn, Harris will work alongside Madden and Moloo as Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Practice Group, which is esteemed for its expertise. This group, consisting of over 100 lawyers across 17 offices, represents multinational corporations and sovereign states in arbitration proceedings globally.

Additionally, he will assume the role of Co-Chair of the Judgment and Arbitral Award Enforcement Practice Group with Robert Weigel and partner Miguel Estrada. This practice group has cultivated a robust history in providing strategies for the enforcement of judgments and arbitral awards, catering to the complexities faced by creditors and debtors.

Christopher Harris KC’s career accolades include being a prominent, Chambers Band 1 ranked barrister, awarded International Arbitration Silk of the Year by Chambers UK in late 2024 and a current candidate for a similar honour from Legal 500 in 2025. An experienced practitioner in the realms of international arbitration and litigation, particularly in judgment enforcement, Harris is also affiliated with the ICC International Court of Arbitration and has a notable history of handling high-stakes arbitrations across multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, Eastern Caribbean, Dubai, and Switzerland. His depth of expertise spans sectors such as energy, natural resources, banking, and financial services.