Gibson Dunn is enhancing its capabilities in London with the appointment of senior asset finance partner James Cameron. Joining the firm’s Finance Practice Group, he also takes on the role of Co-Chair of the Transportation and Space Practice Group. James is highly regarded for his expertise, being ranked Band 1 for Asset Finance: Aviation Finance by Chambers UK. Clients have praised him, stating he is “excellent in terms of industry and market knowledge as well as getting things resolved quickly, pragmatically and efficiently.” His vast experience includes advising on substantial transactions in the aviation sector, notably the $1.6 billion acquisition of Goshawk Aviation’s commercial aircraft leasing platform by SMBC Aviation Capital, the restructuring of Nordic Aviation Capital, and the recent sale of Falko to HPS.

Madalyn Miller, Co-Chair of Gibson Dunn’s Transportation and Space Group, expressed enthusiasm about James joining, saying “James is the biggest name in the transportation sector globally, and has a well-deserved reputation for steering high-level industry players on large financing transactions, M&A and restructurings. We’re delighted to have him join our growing international team.” In response to securing his position at Gibson Dunn, James stated, “Gibson Dunn provides a market-leading platform for supporting clients in the transportation, defence, satellite, connectivity and related sectors. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues across the finance, corporate, private equity, tax, funds and restructuring teams.”

The London office has been responsive to industry demands, recently expanding its transactions teams. This includes the addition of finance partners Kavita Davis and David Irvine, restructuring partners Chris Howard and Presley Warner, as well as funds partner James O’Donnell. Further strengthening the team, M&A partner Will McDonald and private equity partner Will Summers have also recently joined.