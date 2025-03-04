Gibson Dunn strengthens London team

Gibson Dunn is pleased to announce that James O’Donnell will join the firm’s London office as a partner in its Investment Funds Practice Group. Commenting on James’ arrival, Shukie Grossman, Global Chair of Gibson Dunn’s Investment Funds Practice Group, said "We have been expanding our elite Investment Funds Practice, and, as one of London’s leading investment funds practitioners, James is a natural fit, and a very welcome addition. James’ practice encompasses fund formation and strategic arrangements with institutional investors, and he is known as a market leader in advising on matters that sit at the intersection of these disciplines."

James will be joined by Hannah Watson Fanin, with whom he has worked for many years. Hannah, who is ranked as ‘Up and Coming’ by Chambers UK 2025 for Investment Funds — Investor Representation, will join the firm as of counsel.

Gibson Dunn has expanded its transactional practices in London, with other recent arrivals including M&A partner Will McDonald, private equity partner Will Summers, and finance partners Kavita Davis and David Irvine. The London office has also been joined in recent years by transactional partners Isabel Berger, Alice Brogi, Wim de Vlieger, Robert Dixon, Federico Fruhbeck, and Till Lefranc.