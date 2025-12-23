Gibson Dunn has just announced the election of 42 lawyers to its partnership, effective January 1, 2026, marking the firm’s largest partner class to date. This significant move showcases the firm’s commitment to growth, attributed to rising client demand in key markets and practice areas. Barbara Becker, Chair and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn, expressed her enthusiasm stating, “Each member of this incredibly talented group of lawyers does remarkable work on behalf of our clients and makes extraordinary contributions to our firm’s community. We are thrilled to welcome them to our partnership.”

The new partners will be distributed across 16 of the firm’s global offices, with 26% based in London, which hosts the largest group of promotions in its history. Notably, 40% of this newly promoted class is located outside the U.S., demonstrating the firm’s ongoing expansion and investment in both domestic and international markets.

Among the newly appointed partners are lawyers specialised in various fields. Daniel R. Adler from Los Angeles focuses on appellate and constitutional law, handling complex appeals. Michal Baum, located in New York, has a broad background in real estate transactions. Valeri Bozhikov, based in London, advises on EU and international competition matters. Additionally, professionals such as Tom Brower in Palo Alto and James Chandler in London add to the diverse skills represented in the global partnership.

This remarkable achievement not only reflects the exceptional capabilities within Gibson Dunn but also reinforces the firm's strategy to enhance its global presence and meet the evolving needs of clients across industries.