Gibson Dunn expands private equity team

Gibson Dunn has announced the expansion of its Private Equity Practice Group in London with the addition of Will Summers as a partner and Michael Skouras as of counsel. Both legal professionals bring extensive experience in private equity and are expected to enhance the firm’s capabilities in advising large PE sponsors on complex transactions.

Richard Birns, Co-Chair of Gibson Dunn’s Private Equity Practice Group, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions: “Will has a reputation for excellence and a solid track record as a trusted advisor to large PE sponsors. We’re thrilled to have both Will and Michael join our global private equity team.”

Will Summers, who has been recognised in The Legal 500 for his work on high-value private equity transactions, commented on his move: "I am excited to be joining a top-tier practice in one of the world's most prestigious law firms. Gibson Dunn's global footprint and strong reputation in private equity were a huge draw to me, together with its ambitious expansion plans in the UK, Europe, and beyond."

The firm has been steadily growing its transactional practices in London, with recent additions including private equity partners Isabel Berger, Alice Brogi, Wim de Vlieger, Robert Dixon, Federico Fruhbeck, and Till Lefranc. In the past year, finance partners Kavita Davis and David Irvine also joined the London office.

Will Summers specialises in advising private equity houses and financial sponsors on a range of complex transactions, including cross-border acquisitions, divestitures, co-investments, joint ventures, and corporate restructurings. Michael Skouras, who also has a strong background in advising private equity sponsors on cross-border deals, will support the practice in delivering top-tier legal services to clients.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is a leading international law firm with over 1,900 lawyers across 21 offices worldwide, including key locations such as London, New York, and Hong Kong. The firm is recognised for its strong presence in the global legal market and its commitment to providing high-quality legal services to clients across various industries.