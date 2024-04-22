Gibson Dunn expands London office with key appointment in global finance and transportation and space practice goups

Mark Leverkus brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having earned recognition from The Legal 500 Rankings in Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing. He has also been lauded as a "Rising Star" by Airfinance Journal. Leverkus joins Gibson Dunn from Milbank, where he served as a senior associate in the transportation and space group. His diverse background includes secondments to a major UK bank's legal department and a regional aircraft lessor in Dublin.

Madalyn Miller, Co-chair of the Transportation and Space Group and Partner in the Global Finance Group at Gibson Dunn, expressed enthusiasm for Leverkus's appointment, highlighting his extensive experience in handling complex aviation and space matters. Madalyn Miller emphasised the firm's commitment to expanding its Global Finance and Transportation and Space Groups, underscoring the strategic importance of the London office in this growth trajectory.

Mark Leverkus's recruitment aligns with Gibson Dunn's broader strategy of bolstering its Global Finance Practice Group. Recent additions to the group include partners David Irvine, Trinh Chubbock, Kavita Davis, and Ben Shorten in London, Jin Hee Kim and Doug Horowitz in New York, Chad Nichols in Houston/New York, Frederick Lee in Dallas, and Darko Adamovic in Paris.

In his role as Of Counsel at Gibson Dunn, Mark Leverkus will contribute his expertise to the firm's Transportation and Space and Global Finance practice groups. Leverkus's track record includes advising financiers, arrangers, equity investors, leasing companies, export credit agencies, and operators on a wide range of financing, leasing, and sale and purchase transactions involving aircraft, satellites, and other movable equipment. His experience also encompasses trading, repackaging, restructurings, disputes, work-outs, and repossessions in the transportation and space sectors.

The Transportation and Space Practice Group at Gibson Dunn serves leading aerospace, defense, and satellite companies globally, as well as emerging technology businesses, private equity firms, and financial institutions. Similarly, the Global Finance Practice Group advises clients worldwide on a broad spectrum of financing transactions, collaborating closely with colleagues in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and other specialized practice areas.

Mark Leverkus's appointment underscores Gibson Dunn's commitment to providing top-tier legal services in the dynamic fields of global finance and transportation and space, positioning the firm for continued success and growth in the London market and beyond.