Gibson Dunn proudly announced the addition of senior Asset Finance Lawyers Tom Jackson and Siddharth Sharma to its London office. Jackson joins as of counsel, while Sharma takes on the role of special counsel within the firm’s Transportation and Space Practice Group. Their appointments come shortly after James Cameron, a senior Asset Finance partner, joined as co-chair of the same practice group.

Both Jackson and Sharma bring extensive experience, having advised on high-profile and complex transactions in the sector, such as cross-border portfolio sales, aircraft financings, and restructurings involving lessors and financial institutions. Jackson's reputation as a legal expert was solidified when he was named a 'Rising Star' in Airfinance Journal’s “Guide to Aviation Lawyers 2022”, while Sharma is well-regarded for his work with a broad spectrum of asset classes, including aircraft, ships, and transport equipment, and has played a role in landmark deals with export credit agencies and structured leasing.

James Cameron remarked “Tom and Siddharth are significant additions to Gibson Dunn’s growing international team. Both are trusted advisors with strong reputations and impressive track records in asset finance and leasing.” With a clientele that includes financiers, equity investors, leasing companies, and airlines, Jackson has worked on a variety of asset leasing and financing transactions, benefitting from significant secondments. Similarly, Sharma’s expertise spans numerous asset finance transactions, serving clients across banks, export credit agencies, and manufacturers.

The recent strategic moves by Gibson Dunn signal the firm’s ambition to strengthen its position in the asset finance arena and enhance its capabilities to serve clients effectively through the addition of top-tier talent