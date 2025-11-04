In a significant development concerning the proposed merger between Getty Images and Shutterstock, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided to advance the case to a more rigorous Phase 2 investigation. This follows findings from the initial Phase 1 inquiry, which raised serious concerns that the merger could potentially lead to higher prices, worse commercial terms, and lower quality in the provision of editorial and stock imagery. The merger, if successful, would unite two of the biggest players in the digital content industry, creating a business valued at over £3 billion.

Both companies play a critical role in supplying digital content, including photos, illustrations, videos, and music, to various customers across the UK. These customers include major media companies, advertisers, publishers, and designers, as well as a range of small to medium-sized enterprises within the creative sector. The CMA's investigation is particularly focused on the implications for the supply of editorial content, which includes images and videos pertinent to newsworthy events, and stock images, which consist of photos licensed for commercial marketing purposes.

The CMA has taken into account the views of various businesses, trade associations, and stakeholders from the media and creative sectors. Notably, the News Media Association, representing around 900 media titles in the UK, expressed concerns about how the merger could impact the availability and quality of licensed imagery essential for storytelling.

Late in the Phase 1 process, Getty and Shutterstock proposed a complex package of remedies aimed at alleviating the CMA's concerns. However, these proposals did not sufficiently address the potential competition issues identified, prompting the decision to escalate the investigation to Phase 2. As a result, an independent panel of experts will undertake a comprehensive examination of the merger's implications, scrutinising the competitive landscape for both editorial and stock content in the UK.

In a separate but related legal matter, judgment is expected soon regarding Getty Images' claims against Stability AI, concerning alleged copyright and trademark infringements involving its generative AI technology. This ongoing case highlights the evolving challenges within the digital content arena, especially as companies navigate the complex intersection of traditional copyright laws and emerging AI technologies. The Government is also facing increasing scrutiny regarding its approach to AI, with calls for clarity on potential legislative changes impacting the creative sectors.