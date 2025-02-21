Getting service of a claim right in litigation

Service of a claim is one of the most important procedural steps in litigation, and it must be executed flawlessly to ensure that a claim is preserved. However, the rules surrounding the service of claims can be a veritable minefield for litigators. A misstep doesn’t just cause delays; it can be fatal to the claim, with the Court often unsympathetic to mistakes.

By examining the key elements of service of a claim – when, what, who, where, and how – this article serves (no pun intended) as a useful reminder of how to steer clear of (or, if a defendant, take advantage of) the common pitfalls that can derail a claim for an unvigilant claimant.

When?

Upon issuing a claim, the claim form is subject to a validity period, after which it expires. For service within the jurisdiction of England and Wales, the claimant has four months to serve their claim (CPR 7.5(1)), and for service outside the jurisdiction the claimant has six months (CPR 7.5(2)). For service within the jurisdiction, the claimant must “complete the step required” for valid service (e.g. by the act of posting) before 12 midnight on the last day of the validity period (although, under CPR 6.14, it will not be deemed served until the second business day after despatch). As noted by the commentators to the White Book, solicitors representing claimants should keep a record of when and how the claim form was despatched, as this might be challenged. If a claimant does not serve the claim form within its validity period, a new claim form will need to be issued within the relevant limitation period, or else the claim may be statute-barred.

An application to extend a claim’s validity can be made under CPR 7.6 (although note that this must be within the initial validity period). The recent case of Birley & Anor v Heritage Independent Living Ltd [2025] EWCA Civ 44 stands as a stark warning that an application for a stay and to amend does not qualify as an application to extend time for service of the claim form. If a party wants to extend time, it must be explicit in the application; it cannot merely be implied.

In principle, parties can agree, in writing pursuant to CPR 2.11, to extend the period for service of the claim form, rather than having to apply for a Court order ( Thomas v Home Office [2006] EWCA Civ 1355). However, this should be approached with extreme caution by practitioners representing a claimant, because the claimant would bear the risk that the Court might subsequently find the agreement to extend time is ineffective.

In most circumstances, the validity period applies to the particulars of claim as well as the claim form. Under CPR 7.4(1), the claimant can either include the particulars of claim with the claim form or serve them separately but within 14 days of service of the claim form. However, CPR 7.4(2) compels a longstop date, requiring the particulars of claim to be served “no later than the latest time for serving a claim form”.

What?

Serving the correct documents is just as crucial as serving them on time. Crucially, the sealed claim form alone is not enough.

Response pack: The defendant must receive the appropriate forms to acknowledge service and file a defence (CPR 7.8). This is commonly referred to as a “response pack”, which typically includes an acknowledgment of service, admission form, defence and counterclaim form, and notes for a defendant (although bearing in mind that certain courts and lists have their own forms for the response pack, and that notes for defendants vary depending on whether service will be in or out of the jurisdiction).

Particulars of claim: Under CPR 7.4(1), the claimant can either include the particulars of claim with the claim form or serve them separately but within 14 days of service of the claim form.

Initial disclosure (when serving Particulars of Claim): Under Practice Direction 57AD, each party (unless it has been dispensed with, the Court has ordered it is not required, or doing so would involve more than whichever is the larger of 1000 pages or 200 documents) must provide to all other parties at the same time as its statement of case an Initial Disclosure List of Documents that lists and is accompanied by copies of the key documents on which it has relied, and that are necessary to enable the parties to understand their case.

Pursuant to CPR 6.17, a claimant must then file a certificate of service within 21 days of service of the particulars of claim, unless all the defendants to the proceedings have filed acknowledgments of service within that time.

Who?

The CPR sets out strict requirements for who can be served. Key rules include:

CPR 6.5(1) states that personal service is mandatory where it is required by another part of the CPR, any other enactment, a practice direction or a court order.

CPR 6.7 and 6.8 states that service on a solicitor can only be done if they are formally authorised to accept service. A recent case, Keilaus v Houghton [2024] EWHC 2108, highlights the importance of ensuring that documents are served on the correct party. In this case, the claimants’ solicitors issued a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 before the limitation period expired (which was six months after the Grant of Probate had been issued). The claimants’ solicitor failed to notice that the defendants’ solicitor had stated they were instructed to accept service, and served the defendants personally. The claimants argued that there was good reason to authorise service by alternative method, but the Court had little sympathy for the solicitor’s mistake, with Master Clark saying: “Whether a defendant's solicitors are instructed to accept service is, self-evidently, a very significant fact in the conduct of litigation. Once the inquiry has been made and answered, reasonable steps would consist of recording or highlighting that fact on the file, so it is readily ascertainable, not leaving it unmarked in correspondence to be reviewed, in this case, when the remaining time for service was running short. If that had been done, the error would not have been made. The fact that it was not done led to what I consider to be the avoidable error by the claimants' solicitor in reviewing the file. This means that, in my judgment, the claimants cannot show that there is good reason to authorise service by an alternative method; or that they took all reasonable steps to serve the claim form within the period of its validity, or that they were unable to do so. They were in my judgment plainly able to do so.”

Where:

Within the jurisdiction: Where a solicitor acts, at the business address of that solicitor (CPR 6.7). Where the defendant is an individual with no solicitor on record, service must be at their last known residence (CPR 6.9). If the defendant has moved, a claimant must take reasonable steps to ascertain a new address or apply for alternative service.

Outside the jurisdiction: CPR 6.30 - 6.52 govern service outside of England and Wales. If serving outside the jurisdiction, the rules differ depending on the specific destination (e.g. whether the country in question is a signatory to the Hague Service Convention). CPR 6.36 allows an application for permission to serve out, which must show: (i) a good arguable case that the claim falls within one of the jurisdictional “gateways”, (ii) a serious issue to be tried on the merits of the claim, and (iii) that England and Wales is the proper forum. Mistakes in cross-border service can lead to a claim being struck out for lack of jurisdiction, so practitioners must carefully consider the relevant rules setting out methods of service, and remember that (as made clear by CPR 6.40(4)), service requires compliance with local law and advice to this effect should be sought.

How:

For service of a claim form within the jurisdiction, you must complete the relevant step required for valid service under CPR 7.5. CPR 6.3(1)(d) allows service by email, but only if the recipient has expressly agreed in writing to accept service that way. Practitioners will need to ensure that they have complied with Practice Direction 6A, by asking to which email addresses the documents must be sent, and whether there are any limitations (e.g. the format or maximum size of attachments). Simply corresponding via email does not amount to agreement, and a failure to obtain clear consent can invalidate service.

If standard methods of service prove impractical, CPR 6.15 allows an application for service by alternative means. This can include service by WhatsApp (as was permitted in Gray v Hurley [2019] EWHC 1636 (QB)), social media, or even attaching documents to the door of a property, provided the Court is satisfied that the documents are likely to come to the defendant’s attention. The burden is on the claimant to persuade the Court that there is good reason, or that there are exceptional circumstances for dispensing with service (which the Court has made clear will involve considering all the circumstances of the case). Applications must be made promptly, and the Court will consider whether reasonable steps have been taken to serve by conventional means first.

Every practitioner likely has a cautionary tale of a case where improper service led to unnecessary complications. The moral of the story is clear: always be prepared to serve your documents promptly and ensure full compliance with the rules. A meticulous approach to service can make all the difference in keeping your case on track and avoiding costly setbacks.