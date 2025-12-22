Germany has enacted new legislation targeting the criminal gangs involved in smuggling migrants to the UK, allowing for sentences of up to 10 years. This law, which will come into effect by the end of the year, criminalises activities facilitating migrant smuggling within Germany. Criminal gangs will no longer be able to store small boats and engines within German borders for transportation to France, significantly impacting operations that lead to perilous Channel crossings.

The legislation aims to bolster cooperation between UK and German law enforcement agencies, enhancing their capacity to dismantle smuggling networks and equip prosecutors with necessary tools to combat these crimes. Sharing crucial information between the two nations will lead to increased accountability for those orchestrating these operations.

This legislative measure is part of a broader strategy by the UK government to address illegal migration comprehensively. It aligns with the UK-German joint action plan established in December of the previous year. The UK government is determined to secure its borders by reducing the incentives for illegal migration and increasing the removal of individuals without the right to remain in the UK.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed her commitment to cooperation with Germany, stating, “Together with our German allies, we are cracking down on the criminal gangs operating the illegal migration trade.” She regards the recent reforms as essential for restoring order at the UK's borders.

The legislative change is also a milestone in the UK's rapprochement with international partners to establish more robust mechanisms to deal with illegal migration. Notably, it resulted from a bilateral deal that underscores collaboration on these pressing issues. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted the need for cross-border cooperation, saying, “Criminal smuggler gangs operate across borders, so governments and law enforcement need to co-operate across borders to bring them down.”

The new enforcement capabilities will support ongoing actions taken against smuggling operations, highlighted by a recent joint investigation leading to the arrest of a suspect linked to a Syrian smuggling gang. Since early 2023, efforts have led to the seizure of over 950 boats and engines. National Crime Agency Director of Intelligence Adrian Matthews welcomed the legislative change, noting, “It will help boost our efforts against the small boats threat and it builds on our close working relationships with German partners.”

The German legislation reflects a substantial shift in addressing illegal migration through enhanced cooperation between nations, ultimately aiming to dismantle the smuggling networks that pose significant challenges to border security.