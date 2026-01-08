Bernhard Maier, a distinguished Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s Arbitration Group, has received the honour of being designated as a Conciliator on the ICSID Panel by Germany. This prestigious accolade marks a significant milestone in both his career and the reputation of Browne Jacobson as a leading firm in international dispute resolution.

Recognised for his exceptional expertise in investment treaty arbitration, Bernhard stated that “This appointment represents not only personal recognition but also reflects Browne Jacobson's growing strength and reputation in international arbitration and investment treaty disputes." He emphasised how the designation reinforces the firm's commitment to excellence in handling complex, cross-border disputes for clients.

Adding to this sentiment, Richard Cox, Head of the firm’s International Group, remarked that “This designation is a testament to Bernhard's expertise and our firm's expanding international capabilities.” He noted that the firm’s growth is crucial for serving clients and attracting new ones seeking adept guidance in a complicated geopolitical and regulatory environment.

ICSID, which stands for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, plays a vital role in resolving investment disputes between states and foreign nationals. States party to the ICSID Convention designate a limited number of arbitrators and conciliators to its panels, enabling ICSID to appoint experts when parties cannot agree. The rigorous selection process undertaken by the German Ministry for Economics and Energy in Berlin ensures that only the most qualified individuals are appointed.

Bernhard's designation not only enhances Browne Jacobson's standing in international arbitration but also reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing strategic advice on commercial and investment treaty arbitration. The firm’s international arbitration practice supports diverse clients, including states and corporates, in navigating the intricate realm of public international law and cross-border disputes.