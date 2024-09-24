German IPO and M&A outlook

Dr. Markus Käpplinger, a partner at global law firm Goodwin in Frankfurt, offers a comprehensive analysis of the IPO and M&A landscape in Germany. As 2024 progresses, the country faces a challenging economic environment, marking this year as one of the least active for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the past decade. The initial public offering (IPO) market similarly remains subdued, reflecting broader economic uncertainties.

Käpplinger highlights that while the US IPO market is thriving, Germany's recovery is more tentative. The recent relaxation of monetary policies by central banks has provided some support. With inflation appearing controlled and interest rate cuts potentially on the horizon, conditions are becoming more favorable. This environment particularly benefits highly indebted portfolio companies held by private equity firms, which have struggled to achieve favorable IPO valuations and are turning to strategic buyers or other financial investors instead.

Looking ahead, Käpplinger suggests that if macroeconomic conditions remain stable and the US presidential election in November yields a clear outcome, Germany's IPO market could gain significant momentum in the final quarter of 2024 and into early 2025. High-growth sectors, such as technology, biotechnology, and renewable energies, are poised to benefit from this potential recovery. Digitalisation and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) trends will continue to enhance the attractiveness and value of companies within these sectors.

On the M&A front, opportunistic transactions are expected to persist. German blue-chip companies, considered undervalued by international standards, present appealing opportunities for foreign investors. The examples of Covestro and Commerzbank underscore the availability of global capital to support substantial acquisitions, even those in the double-digit billion range.

Käpplinger’s insights suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook for Germany’s financial markets, with a potential rebound in IPO activity and continued interest in strategic M&A transactions as the year progresses.