On 4 December, the Royal Courts of Justice in London played host to a significant meeting between Elke Büdenbender, the First Lady of Germany, and the Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill. This visit marked the first German state visit to the UK in 27 years, highlighting the importance of judicial collaboration and international relations in the legal sphere.

During her visit, Büdenbender received a warm welcome from the Lady Chief Justice, followed by a tour of the historic court building. Their meeting included an informal lunch where they engaged in discussions centered on women in law and the essential role that the rule of law plays in society. The assembly was notable for its inclusion of various distinguished women in the judiciary, such as Lady Rose of Colmworth, a Justice of the Supreme Court, and several key figures from the Judicial College of England and Wales.

Following the gathering, the Lady Chief Justice expressed her thoughts on the occasion, stating “It was a privilege to welcome the First Lady of Germany, Elke Büdenbender, to the Royal Courts of Justice. We had an insightful discussion on mutual interests and shared experiences. The opportunity to get so many brilliant women judges together was really inspiring and a reminder of why it’s so important to do so. It was a particular pleasure for me to be able to have some of these conversations in German.”

This visit underscores the ongoing strategy for international engagement among judicial office holders, which fosters relationship building, training, and mentoring across borders. Such initiatives not only augment the UK’s soft power but also enhance the reputation of its independent judiciary and world-class legal services, reinforcing the vital connection between legal frameworks and societal values across nations.