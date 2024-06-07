General election: Stone kKng first law firm accredited as a voter registration champion

Alison Allen, Chair of Stone King, stated, “As part of its commitment to good citizenship, Stone King is proud to be the first law firm accrediting with Citizens UK as a non-partisan Voter Registration Champion. A number of the organisations we work with, including education, charities, and faith organisations, are all committed to voter registration drives. We feel it is important, as lawyers committed to wider civic engagement, that we also promote engagement with democracy on a non-partisan basis to our people.”

Stone King has committed to several actions to promote democratic engagement:

Promoting Democracy: Encouraging their people to engage with democratic processes.

Voter ID Requirements: Informing staff about the Election Act 2022, which mandates eligible photo ID to vote, and providing details on obtaining a voter authority certificate.

Election Day Reminders: Reminding staff about the election date and allowing time off to vote on 4 July.

Stone King invites other law firms and barristers' chambers to join this initiative by contacting Citizens UK. They hope to inspire broader participation within the legal community in promoting voter registration and engagement.

This accreditation underscores Stone King's dedication to civic responsibility and highlights the importance of non-partisan participation in democratic processes.