General counsels (GCs) around the world are increasingly turning to technology, particularly generative artificial intelligence (AI), to streamline their legal operations and effectively manage escalating compliance challenges. Recent research by CSC, the leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, surveyed 350 GCs and legal compliance officers from various significant markets, revealing insights about their strategic priorities.

The study, titled General Counsel Barometer 2025, indicates that enhancing technology and automation is a primary focus for legal departments this year. A striking 97% of those surveyed have already incorporated generative AI into their practices, with 49% acknowledging the significant advantages the technology brings to their legal teams.

Among the reported benefits of adopting AI tools are the ability to manage larger work volumes more efficiently (66%), improved processing times (40%), and enhanced fraud detection and risk management (41%). These improvements underscore technology's essential role in relieving the pressure on legal teams that often operate under constraints, thereby bolstering operational resilience.

“Even a year ago, everyone was interested in AI, but at the same time, were still standing on the sidelines and asking how trustworthy it was,” noted Thijs van Ingen, global head of Corporate Solutions at CSC. “We’re now seeing real added value and productivity gains, particularly in complex areas like M&A. The shift towards tech-enabled partners shows GCs are acting decisively to modernize their departments in the face of mounting operational pressure.”

Despite the enthusiasm for technology, GCs are approaching AI adoption with caution. Approximately 72% of respondents have established internal governance policies to oversee AI usage, with concerns about fraud, data privacy, and third-party risks topping the list.

“AI is here to stay—but responsible use is key,” highlighted Ian McConnel, chief legal officer at CSC. “GCs are rightly focused on governance, accuracy, and data integrity. As legal teams evolve, they’re becoming leaders in embedding safe, effective AI into core business processes—but success will depend on ensuring the data sets behind these tools are both accurate and robust.”

These developments are occurring in a context of heightened compliance expectations. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of GCs anticipate rising legal and regulatory costs over the next three years; however, only 27% feel “very prepared” to meet new demands, including expanded beneficial ownership disclosures. The evolving regulatory landscape is regarded as the predominant risk to legal operations heading into 2025.

In addition to technology adoption, approximately 58% of GCs are increasingly outsourcing to specialised partners. This shift is primarily driven by resource limitations and the necessity for scalable, tech-enabled support across numerous jurisdictions.

“As organizations pursue global expansion, GCs are leading the charge,” van Ingen added. “By embedding smarter systems and forming strategic partnerships, GCs are playing a pivotal role in helping their organizations manage risk, drive efficiency, and scale legal operations globally. This marks a defining shift in the role of legal function, where GCs are guiding their organizations into a more agile, tech-enabled future.”

For those interested in more insights, CSC’s General Counsel Barometer 2025 report is available by contacting Hassan Ali at cscteam@citigatedewerogerson.com