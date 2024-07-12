Gemma Nicholas joins VWV as healthcare regulatory expert

VWV is delighted to announce that Gemma Nicholas has joined their Regulatory Compliance team as a healthcare regulatory expert.

Gemma brings significant regulatory experience from her work with CILEx Regulation, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and Ridouts Solicitors. She has advised care homes and other healthcare providers on regulatory compliance, inspection challenges, safeguarding investigations, and inquests. Additionally, Gemma has served as a director and company secretary for a pre-school.

Gemma's extensive background and expertise make her a valuable addition to VWV. Her decision to join the firm was driven by VWV's regulatory expertise, comprehensive approach, and the opportunity to help expand the firm's social care practice. This perspective aligns perfectly with Gemma's vision of providing well-rounded support to the social care and other clients she passionately advocates for.

"I am thrilled to join VWV and to have the opportunity to work alongside such a talented team. The firm's broad range of expertise will allow me to better serve the clients I work with, providing them with the holistic support they need to thrive," she says.

Gemma is excited to collaborate with colleagues and believes the multidisciplinary environment at VWV will allow her to offer more comprehensive support to her clients, ensuring that all their legal and regulatory needs are met.

Tabitha Cave, the Regulatory Compliance team leader at VWV, said: "Gemma impressed us with her knowledge and skills and her pragmatic approach. She is already proving to be a valuable addition to our regulatory team and is keen to help us grow our healthcare practice."

Ben Willis, Head of Healthcare at VWV, added: "I'm delighted that Gemma has joined us, and I'm looking forward to the significant contributions she will undoubtedly make in advancing our healthcare services."