Gemma Nicholas joins RWK Goodman team

Gemma Nicholas has joined RWK Goodman as a senior associate in the health and social care team enhancing their regulatory expertise

RWK Goodman has announced the appointment of Gemma Nicholas as a senior associate in their health and social care team, based in London. This addition comes as the sector group continues to expand, and Gemma’s expertise significantly bolsters their capability. With a specialisation in advising education, health, and social care providers, Gemma brings a wealth of experience in navigating both contentious and non-contentious regulatory issues.

Her background includes working in-house with various regulatory bodies, which allows her to offer strategic compliance advice to organisations in the healthcare and education sectors. In addition, Gemma has a proven track record in challenging investigations and defending proceedings initiated by regulatory authorities. She also provides guidance on public law challenges through judicial review proceedings, and assists organisations involved in safeguarding investigations, representing those identified as interested parties in inquests.

Gemma's considerable regulatory experience has been shaped by her previous roles at CILEx Regulation, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and NHS Improvement. Prior to her tenure at RWK Goodman, Gemma was at VWV, further illustrating her extensive background in this field.

“I am delighted to join RWK Goodman. The firm has a strong reputation in the field of health and social care and I look forward to working with my colleagues in London and across the wider firm to support providers in this important sector,” Gemma commented on her new role.

Mei-Ling Huang, partner and head of health and social care regulation, expressed her enthusiasm about Gemma's appointment, stating, “Gemma is a fantastic addition to our team. Her expertise in regulatory law and work in-house at CQC further strengthens our capability to provide strategic legal support to our clients in the health and social care and education sectors. We are excited to have her on board.” This development reflects RWK Goodman’s ongoing commitment to providing top-tier legal support in a rapidly evolving industry.