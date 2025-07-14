Gateley Legal has made a significant move in its residential development division by appointing Tim Wheen as a partner in its Guildford office. Wheen joins the firm from Foot Anstey, bringing with him 16 years of experience in the field. He has specialised in working with housebuilders and developers, particularly on joint venture, collaboration, and consortium agreements. His areas of expertise also include strategic and immediate land matters, conditional and simple contracts, overages, and environmental and contamination issues.

This new appointment aligns with Gateley Legal’s recent efforts to expand its residential development team in London and beyond. The firm aims to enhance its services for housebuilders, developers, and land promoters throughout the South. With a focus on delivering both immediate and strategic land solutions, Gateley Legal seeks to address large-scale regeneration projects, urban redevelopment, and initiatives within the private rented sector and Build-to-Rent schemes.

Wheen expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, “Gateley Legal’s residential development team has an outstanding reputation within the industry acting for the UK’s biggest housebuilders and developers. Its seamless offering of both legal and consultancy services for clients is truly exceptional and it’s great to be joining at such an exciting time.”

Andy Wilson, partner and national head of the residential development team at Gateley Legal, shared his optimism regarding Wheen’s addition to the team. “We’re really pleased to have Tim onboard with us as we continue to invest in the expertise and development of the team across our offices in Guildford, Reading and London.” He added, “Tim brings a lot of valuable experience which will really help with strengthening our offering as our team expands its reach across the South to deliver some of the biggest residential development schemes for much-needed housing.”

Gateley Legal is a major player in the residential development sector, acting for 18 of the top 20 housebuilders in the UK, either on a regional or national scale. The firm manages approximately £2.5 billion worth of residential plot sales annually and is recognised as one of the few legal businesses in the UK to have a dedicated housebuilder team focused on services for residential developers.