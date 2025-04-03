Gateley Legal strengthens team with new hires

Gateley Legal has made significant strides in its Birmingham office by appointing two new members to its specialist residential development team. Partner Natalie Edwards and legal director Laura Murphy, both previously with Eversheds Sutherland, are expected to strengthen the firm’s capabilities in the sector.

Natalie Edwards brings a wealth of experience to Gateley Legal, having spent 25 years at Eversheds Sutherland where she served as the national head of residential development and co-head of the living sector group for the last two years. In her extensive career, Edwards has gained a reputation for her work with housebuilders, promoters, landowners, and master developers, showcasing her versatility in areas such as immediate and strategic land development, sustainable urban extensions, and Building-to-Rent (BTR) schemes.

Laura Murphy also joins the firm with nearly two decades of solid experience, having worked at both Eversheds Sutherland and Shakespeare Martineau. Her expertise encompasses acting for national housebuilders and promoters on significant residential development projects throughout the UK, focusing on immediate and strategic land acquisitions as well as development agreements.

Callum Nuttall, partner and national head of the residential development team at Gateley Legal, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating “It’s brilliant to have Natalie and Laura on board with us in Birmingham. They bring impressive track records and will play valuable roles in servicing both new and long-term existing client relationships.” He also noted that their hiring follows the addition of Simon Robinson, bringing the West Midlands team to a total of eight partners.

Gateley Legal has established itself as a leading firm, representing 18 of the top 20 housebuilders in the UK at both regional and national levels. The firm manages around 15,000 plot sales annually, distinguishing itself as one of the few in the country with a dedicated housebuilder team focused on the needs of residential developers. With these latest appointments, Gateley Legal is poised to enhance its specialist residential development offerings, contributing to some of the largest property and regeneration initiatives across the nation.

In the picture, Natalie Edwards and Laura Murphy are seen together as part of their new roles at Gateley Legal.