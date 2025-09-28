Brian Dowling, who has a wealth of experience spanning 18 years, has previously held positions at Boyes Turner, Irwin Mitchell, and Berwin Leighton Paisner. His career has involved extensive advising on residential development and regeneration matters, particularly in complex schemes that engage the public and third sectors. He has also successfully represented registered providers, councils, and national regeneration bodies while working with housebuilders and developers.

Dowling's appointment marks a strategic investment by Gateley Legal to expand its residential development capabilities, particularly in the South, and is part of a broader growth strategy across its offices in London and Guildford. Upon joining the firm, Dowling remarked, “It is truly exciting to join such a strong national residential development team at a time where the demand for new housing has never been greater." He praised the team’s comprehensive services, stating that they cover everything “from acquisition through to plot sales and, uniquely, offers so much more to clients through its complementary consultancy businesses.” He highlighted the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach, especially for long-term projects and regeneration schemes, as a valuable asset in overcoming the challenges faced in the industry.

Andy Wilson, who is the partner and national head of the residential development team at Gateley Legal, affirmed the firm’s commitment to enhancing its team with “exceptional senior talent” over the past year. His comments reflect the firm’s strategic focus on boosting its offerings in response to market demands. He added, “Brian brings a wealth of valuable experience to the team and it’s great to have him onboard as we continue to service some of the biggest names in housebuilding.”

Gateley Legal represents 18 of the UK’s top 20 housebuilders, managing approximately £2.5 billion worth of residential plot sales annually. The firm stands out as one of the few legal businesses in the UK with a dedicated housebuilder team, offering specialised services to residential developers and ensuring they remain competitive in an evolving market.