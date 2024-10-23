Gateley Legal strengthens real estate team with new partner in Birmingham

Gateley Legal has made a significant addition to its national real estate team by appointing Lee McBride as a partner in its Birmingham office. McBride brings over three decades of expertise in commercial real estate and environmental law, enhancing the firm’s capability in these critical areas. His deep knowledge of environmental regulations will complement Gateley Legal's services, particularly in the commercial and residential property sectors, as well as in corporate transactions.

McBride’s Background and Expertise

McBride joins Gateley Legal after a three-year tenure with Lodders Solicitors LLP, following an impressive 25-year career at Gowling WLG, where he was head of environmental law at both firms. Over his career, McBride has worked across a variety of sectors, including retail, defence, automotive, residential and affordable housing, finance, and industrial. His extensive experience spans a wide range of commercial real estate matters, providing due diligence on transactions and offering regulatory guidance in complex industries.

McBride’s focus on environmental law will be a significant asset to Gateley Legal. His role will enhance the firm’s real estate offering by supporting clients with environmental compliance in property deals and ensuring seamless navigation of regulatory matters. His expertise will also be valuable in corporate transactions, providing essential environmental due diligence and advice for industries with significant environmental impact.

A Return to Birmingham

On his appointment, McBride expressed excitement about rejoining the Birmingham business community:

"Gateley Legal’s real estate team is widely renowned for its leading position within the industry and experience of handling large deals and transactions, and I’m looking forward to getting involved with an array of matters. It’s great to be back in Birmingham too amongst the business community I know so well."

McBride’s deep ties to Birmingham's commercial landscape make him a natural fit for Gateley Legal's team, and his knowledge of the local market will be a great asset to the firm’s growing presence in the city.

Strengthening Gateley Legal’s Real Estate Team

Rebecca Sherwin, partner and national head of real estate at Gateley Legal, welcomed McBride’s appointment, emphasising his broad experience and sectoral expertise:

"We are delighted to have Lee join us in Birmingham. Lee brings valuable experience spanning a wide range of sectors and his due diligence and environmental expertise will not only develop our market-leading real estate team but also provide support for our other property services and wider legal offering."

Gateley Legal’s real estate team is well-regarded for its work in commercial property development and real estate finance transactions, advising national and regional developers alike. With offices in Birmingham, London, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, and Belfast, the firm’s national footprint continues to grow, supported by the addition of experienced professionals like McBride. His background will further enhance the firm’s ability to offer comprehensive legal solutions across diverse sectors, particularly where environmental law intersects with real estate and corporate activities.

Gateley Legal’s strategic focus on expanding its environmental law capabilities through McBride's expertise aligns with increasing regulatory scrutiny in this area. By integrating environmental compliance into its broader real estate services, the firm is well-positioned to handle the evolving needs of clients operating in heavily regulated industries.

McBride’s appointment signifies Gateley Legal’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leading real estate law firm while continuing to expand its offering in key areas such as environmental law and due diligence.